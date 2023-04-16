close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rahul Gandhi to start his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on April 16

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day visit to take part in a host of events, including party rally in Kolar on Sunday

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day visit to take part in a host of events, including party rally in Kolar on Sunday.

This is the maiden visit of Gandhi to the state after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case.

According to party sources, the former Congress president is expected to reach Bengaluru in the morning and then proceed to Kolar by a helicopter.

Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kolar as part of Congress' 'Jai Bharat' rally.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign in Kolar, Rahul Gandhi had made the Modi surname remark, which led to his conviction by a Gujarat court and his subsequent disqualification from Parliament.

The Kolar event, which was earlier called 'Satyameva Jayate', was scheduled to take place on April 5, but was postponed twice. The even renamed as 'Jai Bharat' rally was rescheduled to April 16.

Also Read

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi

Palpable economic crisis brewing: Rahul Gandhi warns in letter to people

Gandhi family, its NGOs not above law: BJP on cancellation of FCRA licences

Rahul Gandhi to address on final day of Congress' plenary session on Sunday

20 held, huge cache of illicit liquor seized in Bihar hooch tragedy case

PM Narendra Modi most popular, visionary leader: US Secretary of Commerce

Killing of Atiq Ahmad as heinous as Umesh Pal murder case: Mayawati

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle Y S Bhaskar Reddy in murder case

BJP 'instructed' CBI to arrest me, will answer all questions: CM Kejriwal

After his address in Kolar, the Congress leader will return to Bengaluru by helicopter in the afternoon.

Later, in the evening, Gandhi will interact with the 'Pourakarmika', the sanitation workers and street vendors in the state capital.

After the meeting, he will inaugurate the newly-built Indira Gandhi Bhawan, office and auditorium with a seating capacity of 750 people, in the city.

The leader will stay at a hotel in Bengaluru tonight. On Monday, he will take a special flight from the HAL airport to Bkhalki in Bidar district, where he will address a public meeting.

Congress working president Eshwar Khandre is contesting from Bhalki.

Rahul Gandhi will address another public meeting in Humnabad in the same district. The Congress has fielded Rajashekar Basavaraj Patil in this assembly segment.

In the afternoon, the Gandhi scion will travel to Hyderabad by a helicopter from where he will fly back to Delhi.

For the 224-seat assembly, the Congress has so far announced candidates for 209 seats, including 124 in the first list, 42 in the second list and 43 in the third.

The party is yet to announce seats of 15 more candidates.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Indian National Congress | Karnataka polls | Karnataka Assembly elections

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon