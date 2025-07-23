Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EC begins V-P poll process, starts forming electoral college of MPs

he Election Commission on Wednesday said it has begun the process of holding the vice presidential election.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Election Commission on Wednesday said it has begun the process of holding the vice presidential election and has started constituting the electoral college comprising MPs of both Houses of Parliament.

The poll panel said it is also finalising returning officers for the vice presidential election.

"On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the election schedule to the office of the Vice President of India will follow as soon as possible," the EC said. 

In a surprise move, Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as the vice president on Monday, citing health reasons. His term was to end on August 10, 2027.

 

Topics : Vice President Vice President election Election Commission

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

