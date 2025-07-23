The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Telangana, warning of extremely heavy rainfall between July 23 and 28. Simultaneously, an orange alert has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, coastal Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa.
Meanwhile, Delhi NCR is bracing for intense monsoon showers today, with light to moderate rain expected to continue through the week—bringing relief after Monday’s brief but cooling downpour in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.
IMD weather update 2025: South peninsular India
The IMD forecasted extreme rainfall in a few isolated locations across Telangana. Kerala and Mahe, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and Lakshadweep are among the other locations that are expected to see significant rainfall between July 23 and July 28.
It further stated that throughout the following five days, there is a high probability of severe surface winds over the South Peninsula of India, with a top speed of 40 to 50 kmph.
IMD weather forecast 2025: West India
Over the next five days, there will likely be a lot of rainfall in this area. Isolated locations over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat could expect severe rainfall from July 23-28.
IMD weather 2025: East India
During the next five days, there is a high probability of isolated heavy rainfall continuing over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
IMD update 2025: Northwest India
In Northwest India, there is a high probability of isolated, intense rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan between July 23 and July 28.
Weather update 2025: Northeast India
The IMD predicts that during the next 7 days, there will likely be more thunderstorms and lightning in Northeast India along with moderate rainfall in various locations. Between July 23 and 28, there is a high probability of isolated, intense rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura.