Friday, December 05, 2025 | 11:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ECI extends Kerala electoral roll revision timeline ahead of polls

ECI extends Kerala electoral roll revision timeline ahead of polls

The local body polls will be held in the state on December 9 and 11 in two phases

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

The final electoral roll will be published on February 21, 2026 as against the earlier date of February 14, 2026, the commission said.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India on Friday decided to extend by one week the SIR schedule for Kerala in view of the upcoming local body polls in the state.

The local body polls will be held in the state on December 9 and 11 in two phases.

The commission's order comes after Kerala submitted a request, as permitted by the Supreme Court, to extend the last dates for submission of the enumeration forms and other procedures which are part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

Under the revised schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23 as against the earlier date of December 16.

 

The final electoral roll will be published on February 21, 2026 as against the earlier date of February 14, 2026, the commission said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

aa

Datanomics: Uranium traces put spotlight on India's polluted aquiferspremium

Justice Surya Kant

No question of unregulated AI use by judges, says CJI Surya Kant

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

India, Russia ink key agreements across energy, labour and health

Raghav Chadha, Raghav, Chadha

Raghav Chadha urges ban on 10-minute deliveries, protection for gig workers

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Road accident deaths rise 2.3% to 177,000 in 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

Topics : Election Commission of India India News Kerala Election news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon