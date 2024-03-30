Sensex (    %)
                             
ED arrests three members of banned PFI on money laundering charges

The arrested accused were produced before a special court here on Saturday

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money-laundering charges, official sources said on Saturday.
Abdul Khader Puttur, Anshad Baddrudin and Firoz K were working as physical trainers for the PFI, the sources said, adding that they were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The arrested accused were produced before a special court here on Saturday.
The agency has accused the three men of "imparting" weapons training to the PFI cadre and receiving substantial funds from the proscribed organisation for the same.
The PFI was banned under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Centre in September 2022 over its alleged links with terror activities.
The PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala. It had its headquarters in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Money laundering National Financial Regulatory Authority PFI

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

