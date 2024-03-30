Sensex (    %)
                             
Ukraine Foreign Min Dmytro Kuleba discusses peace plan in India meeting

India, with deep economic and political ties with Russia, has consistently pushed for dialog and diplomacy to end the conflict. It has not publicly criticized or voted against Russia at the UN

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Ukraine Prime Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting, in, New Delhi, Friday, March 29, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen


Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said discussions on a peace plan were a focus in a meeting with his Indian counterpart as the war-torn nation continues to shore up support against Russia.
Kuleba met Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday during a two-day trip to India — Ukraine’s first high-level visit to the South Asian nation since Russia’s invasion two years ago.

“We paid specific attention to the Peace Formula and next steps on the path of its implementation,” Kuleba said, referring to an initiative that requires Russian forces to withdraw from all Ukrainian territory.

Jaishankar said his meeting with Kuleba focused on the ongoing conflict and its wider ramifications, and they “exchanged views on various initiatives in that context,” according to a post on X. The two sides also discussed ways to increase trade at an inter-governmental meeting.

India, with deep economic and political ties with Russia, has consistently pushed for dialog and diplomacy to end the conflict. It has not publicly criticized or voted against Russia at the United Nations over the war.

Switzerland is working toward hosting a global peace summit by the summer, seeking a broad alliance of countries to resolve Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Swiss defense minister has said that Russia will most likely not participate in the first round of discussions. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin by phone earlier this month. New Delhi has remained skeptical about the outcome of a peace summit without Russia’s participation.

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

