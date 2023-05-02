close

ED raid likely to hit edtech giant Byju's $700-million fundraising plan

The Bengaluru-based firm, which achieved a valuation of $22 billion in a funding round in March last year, is in the process of raising $700 million from investors, according to the sources

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Byju's
Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 6:43 PM IST
The Directorate of Enforcement’s (ED’s) recent searches at Byju's premises that led to the seizure of “incriminating” documents are expected to adversely impact the fundraising efforts of the edtech giant, according to industry sources and experts. 
The Bengaluru-based firm, which achieved a valuation of $22 billion in a funding round in March last year, is in the process of raising $700 million from investors, according to the sources. However, the company may face challenges in convincing investors for fresh funding and ensuring that the money reaches its bank accounts, until it gets clearance from the ED authorities.
The ED move is also expected to have an impact on the Rs 8,000-crore IPO plans of its subsidiary, Aakash Educational Services (AESL), according to sources. Besides that, if any shareholder specifically goes to the Securities and Exchange Board of India objecting to the IPO, Sebi may take note of
Byju's Enforcement Directorate

First Published: May 02 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

