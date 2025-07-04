Friday, July 04, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED raids 8 places in J'khand in money laundering case against ex-state min

ED raids 8 places in J'khand in money laundering case against ex-state min

The raids have been underway since early morning in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and Ranchi, based on an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources told ANI

Money laundering, scam, fraud

The raid pertains to the "generation of substantial proceeds of crime through activities such as extortion, illegal sand mining, and land grabbing." (File Image)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search and survey operations on Friday at eight locations in Jharkhand in connection with a money laundering investigation against former state minister Yogendra Sao, his family members, and associates.

The raids have been underway since early morning in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and Ranchi, based on an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources told ANI. 

The raid pertains to the "generation of substantial proceeds of crime through activities such as extortion, illegal sand mining, and land grabbing."

Similar raids ED had conducted on March 12 last year at 20 locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh related to Sao, Amba Prasad, MLA and their other family members and associates under the provisions of the PMLA in connection with a case related to criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining and land grabbing. 

 

  ED had initiated an investigation based on more than 15 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Jharkhand Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and the Arms Act, 1959, against Sao, his family members, and his associates.

Also Read

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Former aide of CM Soren behind ₹1,000 cr illegal mining syndicate: ED

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi wanted to usurp ₹2,000 cr AJL company: ED to court

Lalit Modi

SC rejects Lalit Modi's plea seeking BCCI to pay ₹10.65 cr ED penalty

Enforcement Directorate

ED attaches Mahira Group assets worth ₹557 cr in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate

ED alleges cash scam in management quota admissions at 3 Bengaluru colleges

It is alleged in the FIRs that Sao, Amba Prasad, along with their associates, are involved in various kinds of criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining and land grabbing, as a result of which they have acquired proceeds of crime. 

During the course of the search operation on March 12, 2024, an unexplained cash amount of approximately. Rs 35 lakhs, digital devices, fake stamps from circle offices and banks, and various incriminating documents, including handwritten receipts and diaries, were recovered and seized. Evidence related to illegal sand mining in the state of Jharkhand was also seized during the searches.

"The proceeds of crime generated from such criminal activities have been identified to be acquired in cash and subsequently utilised for further business activities and for the purchase of several immovable properties," ED then said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Landslide, Shimla Landslide

Latest LIVE: Heavy rains batter Himachal; 37 dead, ₹400 cr worth of damage estimated

Modi, Narendra Modi

India building comprehensive database of Girmitiya community: PM Modi

Ferrari

Ferrari joyride ends in ₹1.42 cr tax blow after Bengaluru RTO crackdown

Trinidad and Tobago PM praises PM Modi, calls him transformational force

Trinidad and Tobago PM praises PM Modi, calls him transformational force

Weapons,Arms,Gun

Security forces recover eleven firearms, war-like stores in Manipur

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Jharkhand Indian Penal Code money laundering case Money laundering extortion case Sand mining

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon