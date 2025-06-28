Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / ED alleges cash scam in management quota admissions at 3 Bengaluru colleges

ED alleges cash scam in management quota admissions at 3 Bengaluru colleges

The federal probe agency's statement comes after they conducted searches at 17 locations on June 25-26 in a "seat blocking scam" case

Photo: Agencies

During the searches, a total of Rs 1.37 crore in cash was allegedly seized. However, the ED did not specify the source of the recovered funds. (Photo: Agencies)

PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday alleged that admission of students through the management quota in three Bengaluru-based private colleges was being done in an "opaque" manner using money, includiang funds in cash.

The federal probe agency's statement comes after they conducted searches at 17 locations on June 25-26 in a "seat blocking scam" case.

The raids were carried out at the premises of BMS College of Engineering, Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology, and New Horizon College of Engineering, along with those associated with these institutions, the agency said in a statement.

A few entities engaged in educational consultancy services and some private agents were also raided.

 

The ED case stems from a Karnataka Police FIR registered by the KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority) against these colleges.

The complaint alleged that these colleges colluded with unknown individuals to acquire the login credentials of students registered with the KEA and subsequently blocked seats in their name for students who did not intend to enroll, the ED said.

The searches revealed "evidence" of "widespread" seat blocking and the use of cash/money in the admission process for popular professional courses in the private institutes, it said.

"There is an extensive network of agents, educational consultancy service entities, which is used to bring students for admission from across India to these institutes," the statement said.

The agency further alleged that the admission for management quota seats was mostly done in an opaque manner based on extraneous considerations such as cash or money.

During the searches, a total of Rs 1.37 crore in cash was allegedly seized. However, the ED did not specify the source of the recovered funds.

The colleges or their promoters could not be contacted for a comment on the ED charges made against them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bengaluru Enforcement Directorate Bribery education system

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

