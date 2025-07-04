Latest LIVE: PM Modi arrives to grand reception in Trinidad & Tobago, meets Indian diaspora
India will soon be among the top three economies of the world, and its missions on artificial intelligence, semiconductor and quantum computing are becoming the new engines of growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. In an address at a gathering of the Indian diaspora, Modi said India is a land of opportunities today, and the fruits of its growth and progress are reaching the "most needy".
Amarnath Yatra: 2nd batch of devotees leave Pahalgam, praise arrangement
The second batch of devotees departed from Pahalgam for the Amarnath Yatra on Friday morning. Amid the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, devotees lauded the arrangements and said there is nothing to be afraid of. Security in the whole Jammu region has been massively heightened for the Amarnath Yatra, following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Over 50,000 personnel, including those from the CRPF, Army, and Police, have been deployed, along with continuous monitoring through CCTV, drones, jammers, and facial recognition technology, along the route.
OCI cards for 6th gen Indian origin citizens of Trinidad & Tobago, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Local Time) announced that citizens of Indian origin in Trinidad and Tobago, up to the sixth generation, will now be eligible for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, allowing them to live and work in India without restrictions. Addressing the Indian community in Port of Spain during his first visit to the Caribbean country as Prime Minister, PM Modi underlined the deep emotional and cultural ties that bind India with its diaspora.
Sebi bars Jane Street from markets, orders disgorgement of ₹4,844 crore
Heavy rains batter Himachal; 37 dead, ₹400 crore worth of damage estimated
Over 37 people have died and ₹400 crore worth of property has been damaged as torrential rains once again disrupt life across Himachal Pradesh, according to the state Disaster Management Authority. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7.
