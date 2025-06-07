Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour: PM Modi

Efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour: PM Modi

Modi said farmers were earlier forced to take loans for meeting small needs, but their lives have been made easier by his government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Indians to buy domestic products, taking a dig at foreign goods by citing the example of “small-eyed Ganesh idols” imported from abroad.

PM cited decisions like annual cash assistance to farmers and the loan insurance scheme

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jun 07 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday several initiatives of his government during the last 11 years have boosted the prosperity of farmers and ensured the transformation of agriculture.

He said on X, "It's our privilege to serve our hardworking farmers... We have focussed on issues like soil health and irrigation, which have been greatly beneficial. Our efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour in the times to come."  Modi said farmers were earlier forced to take loans for meeting small needs, but their lives have been made easier by his government. He cited decisions like annual cash assistance to farmers and the loan insurance scheme.

 

Over the last few days, the prime minister has been highlighting his government's decisions pertaining to specific sectors ahead of its 11th anniversary on June 9, the day Modi took oath in 2024 for a third consecutive term in office.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

