Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to send 50,000 seniors on pilgrimage via AC trains

Rajasthan govt to send 50,000 seniors on pilgrimage via AC trains

Under the 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme', 50,000 senior citizens are being sent to 13 different pilgrimage sites by AC trains for the first time this year, CM Sharma said

Namo Bharat train

Senior citizens will travel to the pilgrimage sites of Rameswaram and Madurai in AC train | Image: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Friday that the Rajasthan government will send 50,000 senior citizens on pilgrimage by AC trains this year.

Sharma was speaking at the launch of the 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2025-26' here. He also flagged off the first AC 'Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' under the scheme from Durgapura railway station, according to an official statement.

Senior citizens will travel to the pilgrimage sites of Rameswaram and Madurai in this train.

The Rajasthan government is making continuous efforts to improve the lives of senior citizens of the state. Under the 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme', 50,000 senior citizens are being sent to 13 different pilgrimage sites by AC trains for the first time this year, Sharma said.

 

Around 6,000 devotees were taken for 'darshan' of Lord Pashupatinath in Nepal by plane, he said.

The elderly are an important pillar of society, the chief minister said.

"Their experiences and ideals pave the way for us to move forward on the right path in life," he said.

Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot of work to promote the rich heritage of the country. His leadership is giving a new energy to the Sanatan culture in the country, Sharma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Rajasthan government Bhajanlal Sharma senior citizens

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

