Home / India News / Delhi braces for over 44 degrees heat as IMD forecasts dry spell this week

IMD predicts dry days ahead with soaring temperatures, but hints at monsoon revival between June 12-18; Delhi's air quality remains moderate post showers

Authorities advise residents to take precautions against the heat and stay indoors during peak afternoon hours | Photo: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Delhi is set to experience soaring temperatures, despite a damp beginning to June. Mercury is expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office also added that the capital is unlikely to receive any rainfall over the next five to six days.
 
Delhi residents woke up to a hot and humid Saturday, with maximum temperatures set to reach around 39 to 41 degrees Celsius and the minimum hovering around 26 degrees Celsius, according to IMD. The MeT Department has now forecast clear skies, with dry westerly winds to dominate once again, causing a rise in temperatures. 
 
Authorities advise residents to take precautions against the heat and stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.

Monsoon to return by June 12

The IMD has indicated a possible revival of the southwest monsoon between June 12 and 18, following a pause since May 29. The forecast offers hope for parched regions, as the monsoon’s progress across the country has been notably slow over the past week.

Delhi AQI remains 'moderate'

Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday morning after widespread rain across Delhi-NCR a day before. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 169 at 8 am on June 7, compared to 137 at the same time a day earlier. 
 
The improvement in air quality is attributed to the rain, which cleared the atmosphere of pollutants.
 
Air quality also improved across the NCR, with AQI levels remaining ‘moderate’ in most locations. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 161 at 4 pm on June 6. In Gurugram, the AQI was 157, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 124 and 118 respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 128.
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
 

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

