Polling for five states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana — ended on Thursday with a voter turnout of 75 per cent and above except for the southern state.

Around 64 per cent of electors voted in Telangana, according to the Voter Turnout App by the Election Commission of India as of 9:00 pm. In 2018, it was 74 per cent.