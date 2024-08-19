Environment, women's safety at centre as country celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival at his residence with schoolchildren. | Photo: PTI

Raksha Bandhan festival on Monday saw the celebration of the brother-sister bond with the tying of the sacred thread and vivid messaging on issues like environment conservation and social equity with an emphasis on women's safety. Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival at his residence with schoolchildren tying 'rakhis' on his wrist as he wished people prosperity and good fortune on the "auspicious" occasion. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kolkata, the epicentre of a nationwide stir against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at a state-run medical college and hospital in the city, saw protesters tying rakhis bearing the message of "We want justice". Kolkata Police personnel were also seen tying rakhis to protesting junior doctors.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda attended a Raksha Bandhan programme at Raj Bhavan, where several women doctors, representatives from the LGBTQ community, and others tied rakhis around his wrists. He pledged to support their efforts until the goal of a safer environment for women is achieved.

In a post on X, Raj Bhavan Media Cell said the delegation expressed their anguish over the gruesome incident at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"They insisted on taking the investigations on the right track so as to ensure dignity, safety and security of women, the medical professionals in particular," it said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, said, "Let no evil force break the sacred brother-sister bond. Let us all bind each other in this bond of protection, love, affection and respect."



Junior doctors in Uttar Pradesh's medical colleges and hospitals observed "Kala Raksha Bandhan" as they continued with their protest against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee medic in Kolkata.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes to people on the occasion and talked about strengthening the spirit of harmony, cordiality and cooperation in the society, while BSP chief Mayawati prayed that the respect and honour of all women in the country increase.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the formation of 'Samajwadi Sabla-Suraksha Vahini' for the empowerment and protection of women and girls.

This initiative aims to promote women's protection and empowerment by reaching every individual and bringing about a fundamental change in society's attitude towards women, Yadav said in a post on X.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on 'X' a collage of photos with her sibling Rahul Gandhi and said that brothers and sisters are partners in struggle and companions in creating memories.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi wished people on the occasion and described Raksha Bandhan as the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brothers and sisters.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on the festival, "which transcends caste, religion and creed and promotes mutual brotherhood and harmony, stresses the equal importance of women in Indian society."



"We hope this festival of rakhi will strengthen the relationship of love, harmony, solidarity and mutual goodwill in the lives of the people of the country," he said.

Several Delhi University students celebrated Rakhsha Bandhan by tying rakhis to passersby, including Muslim men, women and children at old Delhi's Jama Masjid area to spread the message of communal harmony.

The event 'Saampradaayik Sauhard ki Rakhi Baandho' was organised by the members of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, a Delhi University students' body representing the working class and marginalised sections.

In Madhya Pradesh, the management of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) used the occasion to raise awareness about the protection and conservation of tigers. Women sporting tiger masks tied rakhis to men in villages and small towns surrounding the reserve.

In a post on X, the PTR said this is the third consecutive year it has celebrated Raksha Bandhan in 130 villages, and small towns adjoining the reserve.

"Just like a sister ties rakhi for her brother's long life and her safety, we all have promised to protect our forest tigers and other wildlife," it stated.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tied a rakhi to a tree to create awareness among the people about the conservation of the environment. He also planted a sapling at the Rajdhani Vatika here.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "The state government has been observing Raksha Bandhan as 'Bihar Vriksh Suraksha Diwas' since 2012 to protect Bihar's green cover and save the environment."



An organisation of Lord Ganesha's devotees offered a 13 ft X 13 ft rakhi, made on the theme of saving the environment, to their deity on Raksha Bandhan in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

A group of women in Odisha's Ganjam district have made eco-friendly rakhis and sent those to security personnel deployed in anti-Maoist operations in the state.

Around 25 members of the women's wing of Kalinga Vysya Sangha at Mundamarai area near Aska have crafted around 550 innovative rakhis of different designs.

The rakhis were made by using an array of food grains and spices like paddy, mung, black grain, ragi, mustard, sago, etc and other biodegradable materials, to raise environmental awareness.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, an MP from Bikaner, reached a BSF outpost in Rajastha's Khanuwali on the Indo-Pakistan border and celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with women BSF personnel.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented Aadhaar, ration, Ayushman, and Orunodoi cards as gifts to residents of a government old age home in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on the occasion.

He also announced that doctors from the nearby civil hospital would visit the old age home monthly for free health check-ups.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with the children from different schools in the national capital.

"After getting rakhi tied by the children, Saxena told them and the accompanying teachers that they were now a part of his family and he will do whatever possible to ensure their happiness and wellness," an official statement said.