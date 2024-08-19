LIVE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to move HC against governor's nod to prosecute him in MUDA case
Latest news updates: Catch all the news developments from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will move the High Court today against the governor’s decision to grant permission to prosecute him over alleged irregularities in the MUDA case. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the Congress will stage protest across state on Monday against the governor's grant of prosecution against chief minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Muda scam. "On Monday (tomorrow) a state-wide protest will be organised against the Governor's move to allow prosecution against the Chief Ministers, leaders and workers in all district centers will register a protest to the President," D K Shivkumar said. "There has been a carnage of democracy by the governor, we have told the leaders to protest peacefully against this. Miscreants may sneak in and create riots and start throwing stones, so be careful about this too. Ours is a peaceful protest on the Gandhi ideology. We briefed AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, "We briefed him about the current developments and the situation in the state," Shivakumar said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and lauded him for his role in upholding the principles of the Constitution in "very adversarial circumstances". Sarma called upon Bose in Guwahati on Sunday.
"In my courtesy meeting with the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal Dr C V Ananda Bose Ji in Guwahati, I conveyed our immense appreciation for his sagacity in defending the Constitution even in very adversarial circumstances," Sarma posted on X, sharing a clip of the meeting.
The concept of lateral entry was first introduced under the Congress-led UPA regime and strongly endorsed by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission established by it in 2005, government sources said on Sunday. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry -- referred to as the appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.
10:22 AM
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Doctors stage protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan
Days after the Calcutta High Court transferred the probe in the case relating to the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata to the CBI, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.
10:13 AM
US and South Korea start joint military drills as North Korea accuses them of invasion rehearsal
US and South Korean troops kicked off a large-scale exercise Monday aimed at strengthening their combined defence capabilities against nuclear-armed North Korea, which again accused the allies of practicing an invasion. The annual summertime exercise comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula as the pace of both North Korea's weapons demonstrations and the US-South Korea combined military exercises have intensified in a cycle of tit-for-tat.
10:10 AM
Himanta Biswa Sarma meets West Bengal governor, lauds him for 'defending' Constitution
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and lauded him for his role in upholding the principles of the Constitution in "very adversarial circumstances". Sarma called upon Bose in Guwahati on Sunday. "In my courtesy meeting with the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal Dr C V Ananda Bose Ji in Guwahati, I conveyed our immense appreciation for his sagacity in defending the Constitution even in very adversarial circumstances," Sarma posted on X.
10:08 AM
Defence minister Rajnath Singh bound for 5-day trip to US after DAC clears Predator and QUAD deals
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day trip to the US on August 21 after the Indian Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) gave the nod the MQ-9B Predator drone deal with amendments and the Indian Navy's tie-up with HawkEye 360 as part of the much awaited QUAD Indo-Pacific Partnership of Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA), according to media reports.
9:40 AM
Nearly 12% of India's tested spice samples fail quality, safety standards
Nearly 12 per cent of tested spice samples failed to meet quality and safety standards, according to data obtained by new agency Reuters of tests by Indian authorities after several countries took steps over contamination risks in two popular brands. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India conducted inspections, sampling and testing of mixed spice blends after Hong Kong suspended sales of some blends of the MDH and Everest brands in April over high levels of a pesticide.
9:05 AM
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to move HC against governor's nod to prosecute him in MUDA case
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the Congress will stage protest across state on Monday against the governor's grant of prosecution against chief minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Muda scam.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Hemant Soren BJP Congress Gaza Donald Trump Israel-Palestine Siddaramaiah
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 9:17 AM IST