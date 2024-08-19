LIVE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to move HC against governor's nod to prosecute him in MUDA case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will move the High Court today against the governor’s decision to grant permission to prosecute him over alleged irregularities in the MUDA case. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the Congress will stage protest across state on Monday against the governor's grant of prosecution against chief minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Muda scam. "On Monday (tomorrow) a state-wide protest will be organised against the Governor's move to allow prosecution against the Chief Ministers, leaders and workers in all district centers will register a protest to the President," D K Shivkumar said. "There has been a carnage of democracy by the governor, we have told the leaders to protest peacefully against this. Miscreants may sneak in and create riots and start throwing stones, so be careful about this too. Ours is a peaceful protest on the Gandhi ideology. We briefed AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, "We briefed him about the current developments and the situation in the state," Shivakumar said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and lauded him for his role in upholding the principles of the Constitution in "very adversarial circumstances". Sarma called upon Bose in Guwahati on Sunday. "In my courtesy meeting with the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal Dr C V Ananda Bose Ji in Guwahati, I conveyed our immense appreciation for his sagacity in defending the Constitution even in very adversarial circumstances," Sarma posted on X, sharing a clip of the meeting.

The concept of lateral entry was first introduced under the Congress-led UPA regime and strongly endorsed by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission established by it in 2005, government sources said on Sunday. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry -- referred to as the appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.