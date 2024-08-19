You can buy Rakhi gifts on EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

On Raksha Bandhan, Bajaj Markets, an online financial marketplace, is offering a convenient way to celebrate this special occasion. You can apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and spread the cost of big-ticket purchases into affordable EMIs. This could make it easier for individuals to buy the ideal Raksha Bandhan gift for their sibling, without straining their budget.
Whether it's the latest electronics, fashionable accessories, or home essentials, the EMI card makes it easier to select a thoughtful gift, tailored to individual preferences.
How to Shop with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card
- Visit any participating store, online or offline
- Select the Raksha Bandhan gift to be purchased on EMI
- Choose the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card as the payment method
- Pick a preferred repayment tenor and complete the purchase This Raksha Bandhan, individuals can make buying the perfect gift for their siblings easier with an EMI card.
Here are some key benefits of using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card when shopping online or offline:
- Pay interest-free EMIs across various product categories to make gifting more affordable
- Get a pre-approved loan of up to Rs 3 Lakh for quick access to funds whenever required
- Shop at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across India, both online and offline
- Choose from repayment tenors that suit individual financial plans, with options extending up to 60 months
- Provide minimal documentation and get quick approval to begin shopping hassle-free