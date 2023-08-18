Every Indian would be proud to see first 3D printed post office: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded India's first 3D printed post office at Cambridge Layout in Bengaluru, saying it is a testament to the nation's innovation and progress, and also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India.

The country's first 3D-printed post office built with a robotic printer using 3D printing technology that deposits concrete layer-by-layer in accordance with computerised 3D model drawing input was inaugurated on Friday.

Modi said on X, "Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion.