Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.13%)
65066.82 -84.20
Nifty (-0.11%)
19344.30 -20.95
Nifty Midcap (-0.06%)
37873.10 -22.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.50%)
5314.45 -26.90
Nifty Bank (-0.04%)
43873.55 -17.80
Heatmap

Restoration of peace and normalcy of paramount importance in Manipur: CM

He called upon the people to work doubly hard to make up for the time lost due to the ethnic violence rocking the north eastern state since May 3

N Biren Singh

"Restoration of peace and normalcy is paramount. All should refrain from making comments and engage in discussion that could be upsetting for another community," he said.

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday said restoration of peace and normalcy is of paramount importance in the ethnic-strife torn state.
He called upon the people to work doubly hard to make up for the time lost due to the ethnic violence rocking the north eastern state since May 3.
Biren Singh, who was speaking on the occasion of Sadbhavana Diwas, sought positive suggestions and advices for the welfare and unity of the state.
The programme for observing Sadbhavana Diwas was held on Friday instead of on August 20 as the day falls in the weekend.
"Restoration of peace and normalcy is paramount. All should refrain from making comments and engage in discussion that could be upsetting for another community," he said.
There will be difference of opinions but people should keep aside their self interests and focus more on common interests. "The main objective now is the restoration of peace," he said.

Also Read

NDA partner KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh govt in Manipur

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Kuki MLAs, civil society groups decide against dialogue with Manipur govt

Manipur CM Biren Singh backtracks on resignation after high-voltage drama

'Everyone entitled to speak freely': Manipur CM on Kuki MLAs letter to PM

Delhi mayor flags off Terminator Train to check spread of mosquito breeding

Himachal Pradesh to declare heavy rains as state calamity: CM Sukhu

Over 70 delegates participating in G20 Health Ministers' meeting: Mandaviya

Journalist shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Araria, probe on

"People should work doubly hard so that the pace of development returns and the state once again moves towards unity and progress that it has been advancing to during the last six years", Biren Singh said.
He also expressed his appreciation for the support, guidance and monitoring by the central leaders in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayAdani Power Share PriceAP Dhillon Web SeriesNational Couples Day 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Burman family is a 'long-term investor' in Religare, says Mohit BurmanFuture Retail resolution professional moves NCLT against Kishore Biyani

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineOpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon