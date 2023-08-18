Confirmation

Delhi mayor flags off Terminator Train to check spread of mosquito breeding

Nearly 350 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi this year till the first week of August

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

This is an annual exercise jointly taken by the Indian Railways and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday flagged off a 'Terminator Train' that will spray larvicide along railway tracks here to check mosquito breeding.
Nearly 350 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi this year till the first week of August.
This is an annual exercise jointly taken by the Indian Railways and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Oberoi, who flagged off the special train from VIP platform number one of the New Delhi Railway Station, said the civic body is making all efforts to contain the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the national capital.
This is an annual exercise jointly taken by the Railways and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi MCD vector-borne diseases

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

