'Everything fine', says Raut after meeting Sonia, Rahul over Savarkar row

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday met former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said "everything is fine", signalling an end to the row over V D Savarkar.

The Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena was upset over Rahul Gandhi's strident attack of Savarkar, a revolutionary leader revered in Maharashtra, leading to friction in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition with the Congress and NCP in the state.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had asked Rahul Gandhi to tone down the criticism of Savarkar and reminded the Congress leader that the real fight of the opposition parties was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"Met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Many important issues were discussed. Everything is fine. There is nothing to worry," Raut said on Twitter.

Raut had spoken with Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday after the intervention by Pawar.

"The opposition is united in Maharashtra as well as in the country," Raut said to questions about opposition unity in Maharashtra.

Also Read Savarkar should not be insulted, will speak to Kharge, Rahul: Sanjay Raut Savarkar theme park, museum to come up in Nashik: Maha Minister Lodha Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far After Rahul's phone call, Sanjay Raut says such gestures becoming rare Kasba just a glimpse, united MVA can win over 200 assembly: Sanjay Raut Won't speak on Rahul's disqualification as it involves court order: Nitish Cheetah translocated to India from Namibia gives birth to 4 cubs: Minister SC issues notice on Delhi govt plea against appointment of aldermen by L-G Competition Amendment Bill 2022 passed by Lok Sabha amid pandemonium Plea challenging Rahul Gandhi's conviction ready, to be moved soon: Reports

On Tuesday, Raut said he had raised the Savarkar issue in his talks with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and MVA partners are on the same page on this matter.

"MVA alliance is intact. If anyone thinks the MVA will break apart, they are wrong," Raut said.

Gandhi is learnt to have assured Raut he would avoid any critical reference to Savarkar.

Pawar raised the issue during a meeting of opposition leaders convened by Kharge on Monday and made it clear that targeting Savarkar would not help the MVA.

As the BJP stepped up attack on Rahul Gandhi and sought his apology for "maligning" India on his recent visit to the UK, the former Lok Sabha member from Wayanad said at a press conference on Saturday that he was not Savarkar and would not apologise.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had slammed Gandhi for his attack on Savarkar and said his outfit will not tolerate any insult of the freedom fighter.

The Thackeray faction had skipped the meeting convened by Kharge as a mark of protest against Gandhi's remarks targeting Savarkar.