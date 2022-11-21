JUST IN
To criticise Savarkar or not: A false dilemma
Uddhav hints at alliance with Dr B R Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar
Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP, Cong, and AAP are locked in a fierce contest
Bomb explosion in autorickshaw: Karnataka CM says suspect had terror links
For the Congress, a middle position is hard to sustain: Zoya Hasan
BJP to launch district-level agitation against Jharkhand govt from tomorrow
Bharat Jodo Yatra revolutionary moment for national politics: Jairam Ramesh
PM targets Rahul for walking with Medha Patkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Those who made no contribution should not question Savarkar: Assam CM
733 lives would have been saved if Modi had spoken to farmers: Rahul
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
To criticise Savarkar or not: A false dilemma
Business Standard

After Rahul's phone call, Sanjay Raut says such gestures becoming rare

Raut said Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative underway from September 7, is getting a massive response because he is focussing on love and compassion.

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Sanjay Raut | Shiv Sena

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said he received a call from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who enquired about his health, and claimed such gestures were becoming rare in times of "political bitterness".

Raut said Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative underway from September 7, is getting a massive response because he is focussing on love and compassion.

The Rajya Sabha member's praise for Gandhi comes at the time when the latter has been facing flak for his remarks on freedom fighter V D Savarkar.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray last week said his party has immense respect for Savarkar and they do not approve of Gandhi's remarks about the late Hindutva ideologue.

Gandhi recently called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He had also claimed that Savarkar helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear.

Raut, who was recently granted bail in a money laundering case, in a tweet on Monday said, In spite of strong differences of opinion on some issues, inquiring on your political colleague is a sign of humanity! During his busy schedule of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhiji called yest'day to inquire abt my health. 'We were worried for you' he said (sic)."

I appreciate his empathy of feeling the pain of a political colleague who spent 110 days in jail. In d times of political bitterness, such gestures are becoming rare. Rahulji is focusing on love & compassion in his yatra and hence it is getting massive response, he added.

Raut was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail earlier this month after a court granted him bail in a money laundering case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 13:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU