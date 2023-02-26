JUST IN
Business Standard

Savarkar theme park, museum to come up in Nashik: Maha Minister Lodha

A grand theme park and museum dedicated to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will come up in his native Bhagur village in Nashik district

Topics
Savarkar | BJP | Maharashtra government

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Veer Savarkar statue | Wikimedia Commons
Veer Savarkar statue | Wikimedia Commons

A grand theme park and museum dedicated to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will come up in his native Bhagur village in Nashik district along with a circuit encompassing areas that are connected to his life, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Sunday.

He was speaking at an event in Bhagur to mark the death anniversary of Savarkar.

"The life and thoughts of Veer Savarkar are an inspiration to all. The Maharashtra government is taking efforts to ensure the entire world knows about his life and works. We will build a grand theme park and museum of international standard dedicated to Veer Savarkar," Lodha said.

The theme park will be managed by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and work on it will be completed quickly, the minister said.

"We will create Veer Savarkar Tourism Circuit, which will cover Bhagur, Abhinav Bharat Mandir in Nashik, Savarkar Chair Centre at Pune, Fergusson College hostel, the Babarao Savarkar memorial in Sangli, Patitpavan Mandir (temple) in Ratnagiri and Savarkar Sadan, Savarkar Memorial in Mumbai," Lodha announced.

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 16:50 IST

