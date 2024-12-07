Business Standard
Ex-SC judge slams 2019 judgement in Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

In my opinion, a great travesty of justice was that secularism was not given its due by these judgements, Justice Nariman said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Former Supreme Court judge Justice R F Nariman has criticised the top court's 2019 judgement in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, describing it as a "great travesty of justice" that did not do justice to the principle of secularism.

Speaking at the First Justice A M Ahmadi Memorial Lecture on 'Secularism and the Indian Constitution', Justice Nariman, however, said the judgment had a "silver lining" as it upheld the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991.

He said the Places of Worship Act should be strictly implemented to put an end to disputes over religious places which are popping up every day across the country like "hydra heads".

 

"In my opinion, a great travesty of justice was that secularism was not given its due by these judgements," Justice Nariman said.

Justice Nariman also disagreed with the reasoning given by the court to grant the disputed land despite holding that the demolition of the mosque was illegal.

"Today we find hydra heads popping all over the Country. We find suits after suits not only against mosques but also against dargahs. All this, according to me could lead to communal disharmony. The only way to scorch and cauterize all this is by applying these five pages in this very judgement and having it read out in every district court and high court. Because these five pages are a declaration by the Supreme Court which binds each of them," he said.

The former apex court judge also pointed out how a special CBI judge -- Surendra Yadav -- who acquitted all the accused in the mosque demolition case, got a post-retirement job as deputy Lokayukta in Uttar Pradesh.

"This is the state of affairs in this country," he said.

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

