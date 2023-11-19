Sensex (-0.28%)
Expecting to reach victims in 2 days: Gadkari at U'khand tunnel crash site

Minister Gadkari apprised that those private tunnel experts working for various organisations in the region have also been roped in for the rescue efforts

Nitin Gadkari

(Photo: Twitter/ @OfficeOfNG)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who visited the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site on Sunday morning, said he expects the rescuers will be able to reach the victims who are trapped inside it in another two to two-and-a-half days.
"If the auger machine works properly, we will be able to reach them (victims) in the next 2 to 2.5 days," Gadkari told the reporters from the tunnel site. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also accompanied the Union minister.
Minister Gadkari apprised that those private tunnel experts working for various organisations in the region have also been roped in for the rescue efforts.
Food, medicine, and oxygen were being provided to those trapped inside through pipes. Work is on for another alternate supply line in case of any exigencies that may arise in the first line.
"There is light and ample space inside the tunnel and the victims are able to move around; the communication line is on," Gadkari told reporters, adding their morale was high.
Stating that the geology and terrain in the Himalayas are very difficult, the efforts to rescue the workers are on a war footing. Notably, the rescue efforts have now entered eighth day.
Further, the Union Minister urged people not to draw any early conclusions about the incident.
"Early diagnosis of anything is not advisable. We are going into the details and investigating it. Please cooperate with us to keep the morale of the victims high."
"It will take some time to find out what the technical reasons are, and we are honestly working on that," Gadkari added.
The under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Uttarakhand

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

