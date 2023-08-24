Expedite construction of 15,000 km rural roads: J'khand CM tells officials

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked officials to expedite the construction of 15,000 km of rural roads in the state without compromising the quality of work, a statement said on Thursday.

During a meeting of the Road Construction Department on Wednesday, the chief minister was apprised of the fact that detailed project reports for 6,000 km, of the 15,000 km of rural roads to be built in the state, have been prepared, while approval has been given for construction of 3,000 km of roads.

"The state has set a target to build 15,000 km of rural roads and we need to speed up construction. There should be no compromise on the quality of roads as it would not be tolerated," the CM told officials.

They were also instructed to expedite the construction of roads, stuck due to delays in getting clearances from the forest and environment department.

According to officials, no objection certificate from the forest department has been received for five projects, while clearance for eight is still pending.

The officials were also instructed to prepare an action plan for the construction of helipads along roads so that injured, in case of accidents, could be airlifted to hospitals.

