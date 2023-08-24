400 vehicles gutted in fire at two-wheeler showroom in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 400 vehicles were gutted in a fire at a two-wheeler showroom here early on Thursday morning, a police official said.
The fire broke out around 5 am at the showroom located near the national highway (NH-16) and raged for about 90 minutes, the police official added.
"The fire accident occurred when new vehicles were being unloaded from a truck which came from Chennai," Vijayawada Central ACP P Bhaskar Rao said and added that the loss could be around Rs 4 crore, as per preliminary estimates.
Five fire engines were deployed to douse the blaze as a result of which as many as 200 vehicles could be saved, he sad. No police complaint has been lodged yet, he added.
Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident, he said, adding there was no loss of life or injuries.
Meanwhile, the situation is under control and the fire has been completely doused, Rao said, adding the owner of the showroom is estimating the loss.
Also Read
Print media multibagger stock hits 5-yr high; has zoomed 112% in 3 mths
Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants
Telangana CM KCR to distribute Podu land documents to beneficiaries today
Telangana ranks number one in per capita income in 2022-23, says KTR
BRS leader Rama Rao questions LS Speaker over BJP MP 'denigrating' KCR
Kota pressure cooker: No friends, every aspirant a competitor, say experts
Chandrayaan-3: Arunachal CM hails Isro scientists that studied in state
Here is how international media covered India's Chandrayaan-3 success
Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today
Celebrities congratulate Isro on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon
Police are yet to register an FIR as no complaint was lodged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)