400 vehicles gutted in fire at two-wheeler showroom in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 400 vehicles were gutted in a fire at a two-wheeler showroom here early on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The fire broke out around 5 am at the showroom located near the national highway (NH-16) and raged for about 90 minutes, the police official added.

"The fire accident occurred when new vehicles were being unloaded from a truck which came from Chennai," Vijayawada Central ACP P Bhaskar Rao said and added that the loss could be around Rs 4 crore, as per preliminary estimates.

Five fire engines were deployed to douse the blaze as a result of which as many as 200 vehicles could be saved, he sad. No police complaint has been lodged yet, he added.

Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident, he said, adding there was no loss of life or injuries.

Meanwhile, the situation is under control and the fire has been completely doused, Rao said, adding the owner of the showroom is estimating the loss.

