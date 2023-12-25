Sensex (    %)
                        
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Russia on five-day visit

Jaishankar will meet Russia's Deputy PM and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov to discuss matters related to economic engagement. He will also hold talks with his Sergey Lavrov

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow. (Photo: X/@drjaishankar)

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday arrived in Moscow on a five-day visit to Russia during which he will hold talks with his counterpart and discuss various bilateral and global issues.
"Arrived in Moscow. Look forward to my engagements," Jaishankar said in a post on X.
During his visit, he will also travel to St. Petersburg.
"The time-tested India-Russia partnership has remained stable and resilient and continues to be characterized by the spirit of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi on Sunday.
The minister will meet Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov to discuss matters related to economic engagement. He will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov for discussion on bilateral, multilateral and international issues.
"Focusing on the strong people-to-people and cultural ties between our two countries, the external affairs minister's programme will include engagements in Moscow and St. Petersburg," the MEA said.
The two sides are expected to discuss various aspects of the bilateral relations, especially in areas of trade, energy, defence and connectivity.
The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. India's import of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly despite increasing disquiet over it in many Western countries.
India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar India Russia Moscow India Foreign Policy

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

