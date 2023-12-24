Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Russia from Dec 25-29

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Moscow as well as St. Petersburg, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday, announcing the trip

EAM S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a five-day visit to Russia beginning Monday with an aim to discuss various bilateral and global issues.
Jaishankar will travel to Moscow as well as St. Petersburg, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday, announcing the trip.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Russia from December 25 to 29 as a part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides, it said.
"The time-tested India-Russia partnership has remained stable and resilient and continues to be characterized by the spirit of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," it said.
The MEA said the external affairs minister will meet Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov to discuss matters related to economic engagement.
Jaishankar will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov for discussion on bilateral, multilateral and international issues, it added.
" Focusing on the strong people-to-people and cultural ties between our two countries, the external affairs minister's programme will include engagements in Moscow and in St. Petersburg," the MEA said.
It is learnt that the two sides are expected to discuss various aspects of the bilateral relations, especially in areas of trade, energy, defence and connectivity.
Jaishankar's visit comes as it has become clear that the annual India-Russia leaders' summit will not take place this year too. The summit between the prime minister of India and the Russian president is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two sides.
So far, 21 annual summits have taken place alternatively in India and Russia. The last summit took place in New Delhi in December 2021

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. India's import of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly despite increasing disquiet over it in many Western countries.

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar to visit UK from November 11-15, set to meet counterpart

No country can progress without embracing technology: EAM Jaishankar

EAM meets Italian Prez; discusses ways to advance strategic partnership

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada by Khalistan supporters

EAM Jaishankar, Blinken discuss situation in West Asia, Indo-Pacific

Macron invited for R-Day: Propelling Indo-French defence into new orbits

India's Olympic bid: Gujarat's Sardar Patel complex to be venue, says Shah

2023, India's year in biz: Apple debut, Adani's resilience, X's evolution

Boat carrying 142 suspected Rohingyas refugees intercepted in Andaman

Delhi 'fake' drugs row: AAP govt issues direction to replace failed drugs

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar central government India Russia India Foreign Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon