LIVE: Farmers to inform about decision on proposals by Feb 20, says Goyal

The fourth round of discussions between the panel of Union ministers and the protesting farmers was held in Chandigarh on February 18, with farmers asserting that the government should avoid wasting time and find a solution to their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The central government has proposed purchase entire quantities of masoor, urad, arhar, maize and cotton over the next five years at their Minimum Support Price (MSP) throughout the country to break the logjam in talks with protesting farmers. The purchases will be made through Nafed and NCCF without any capping.
"We have received a proposal from the three Central ministers after the latest round of talks on Nafed and NCCF purchasing entire quantities of masoor, urad, arhar, cotton and maize all over India at MSP for the next five years. We will now discuss this among our Union members and come back with a view," Abhimanyu Kohar, spokesman of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha(SKM) (apolitical), one of the main groups that is leading the protests, said.
Piyush Goyal, the minister of commerce and industry, along with Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai held the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders over their demands. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also joined the meeting. Goyal said "innovative" and "out-of-the-box" idea came up during the discussions and the farmer leaders would decide on the government's proposal by Monday morning.
News update: Centre offers to buy 5 crops at MSP for 5 years
The central government has suggested a proposal to purchase entire quantities of masoor, urad, arhar, maize and cotton over the next five years at their Minimum Support Price (MSP) throughout the country to break the logjam in talks with protesting farmers.
However, it is not very clear whether the purchases will be made only from Punjab and Haryana who are mainly agitating or from the entire country. The farmer leaders claimed that the purchases would be made from the entire country.
"The discussions went on for five hours. I talked about the benefits for Punjab. We had asked for an MSP guarantee on the purchase of pulses, which was discussed today," Mann said.
After the fourth round of talks between Union Ministers and farmer leaders, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that the farmers has requested a guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on the purchase of pulses. Addressing the media persons on Monday, Mann said that he was in the meeting as an advocate of the farmers.
