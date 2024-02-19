LIVE: Farmers to inform about decision on proposals by Feb 20, says Goyal

The fourth round of discussions between the panel of Union ministers and the protesting farmers was held in Chandigarh on February 18, with farmers asserting that the government should avoid wasting time and find a solution to their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The central government has proposed purchase entire quantities of masoor, urad, arhar, maize and cotton over the next five years at their Minimum Support Price (MSP) throughout the country to break the logjam in talks with protesting farmers. The purchases will be made through Nafed and NCCF without any capping.

"We have received a proposal from the three Central ministers after the latest round of talks on Nafed and NCCF purchasing entire quantities of masoor, urad, arhar, cotton and maize all over India at MSP for the next five years. We will now discuss this among our Union members and come back with a view," Abhimanyu Kohar, spokesman of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha(SKM) (apolitical), one of the main groups that is leading the protests, said.