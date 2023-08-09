Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Farmers, workers protest against Centre's 'pro-corporate policies'

The agitation's slogan was "Corporate Looters, Quit India, Quit Agriculture"

Farmers, workers protest

Farmers, workers protest

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Farmers, agricultural labourers and industrial workers on Wednesday took part in a nationwide protest organised by different organisations against the "pro-corporate policies" of the BJP-led government at the Centre, said an outfit of cultivators which participated in the agitation.
The protest coincided with the 81st anniversary of the Quit India movement. The agitation's slogan was "Corporate Looters, Quit India, Quit Agriculture. In an official release here, Ashok Dhawale, president, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said lakhs of peasants and workers came out on the streets to send a resolute message against the "corporate-communal nexus". Demonstrations and rallies were held across the country by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (JPCTUs). The AIKS, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Agricultural Workers' Union (AIAWU) coordinated the programme. Rallies were taken out in Churu (Rajasthan), Bhiwani (Haryana), Solapur and Nashik (Maharashtra), while demonstrations were held in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, among other states, said the release. "The protest was an expression of anger of the masses against the BJP-led Union government which is facilitating corporate loot of our resources, handing over public sector undertakings, farmlands and forests to their cronies," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

Vivo V27 Pro review: All-round smartphone with focus on imaging capability

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno 10 Pro 5G smartphones go on sale: Details here

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Dharavi residents demand Maharashtra govt handle redevelopment project

Data bill compliance timelines to be different for startups and big techs

PM Modi urged for honourable solution for Naga-Centre peace talks

DMRC to make passengers aware about CO2 emissions reduction due to Metro

PM Modi a very big influence on my life: Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej

Topics : farmers protest workers Centre corporate

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon