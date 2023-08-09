DMRC to make passengers aware about CO2 emissions reduction due to Metro

Delhi Metro passengers will now be able to know on the go about the average amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions they are reducing by virtue of their metro journeys, the DMRC said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has unveiled a pioneering initiative called 'CarbonLite Metro Travel' to educate passengers about their significant contribution towards reducing carbon emissions by choosing metro trains instead of road-based motor vehicles, it said in a statement.

Supported with a comprehensive research conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Delhi, the initiative underscores that each kilometer travelled by metro train instead of road vehicles "results in a noteworthy reduction of 32.38 grams of CO2 emissions", it added.

"In line with India's aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070, the initiative intends to highlight the pivotal role each citizen plays in addressing the pressing issue of climate change through their transportation choices," the DMRC said.

Statistics related to CO2 emissions reduced due to metro travel, will be "prominently displayed" on both paper and mobile QR code-based tickets, ensuring widespread awareness of the positive impact of sustainable public transport, officials said.

The feature will be available on QR code-based tickets from Thursday onwards, officials said.

"Through this initiative, passengers will now be informed about the average amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions they save during their metro journeys in comparison to road-based motor vehicles," the statement said.

Leveraging data from TERI research and considering the passenger's average travel distance, a QR-based metro ticket will proudly announce, "Congratulations! You are saving around xxxx gm CO2," providing tangible evidence of the passenger's contribution to a greener future. The CO2 savings will be displayed and accumulated in the user's DMRC mobile app for all journeys undertaken by the passenger, further enhancing his or her feel-good factor, the DMRC said in the statement.

"DMRC is possibly the world's first metro service to introduce such a feature in its tickets. Delhi Metro's continuous efforts in environmental preservation have earned it a reputation as a frontrunner in sustainability within the global transportation landscape.

"The corporation holds the distinction of being the world's first rail-based organisation to accrue carbon credits for innovative initiatives like regenerative braking and modal shift strategies. Additionally, DMRC has achieved significant strides in harnessing solar energy, with an impressive total solar power generation capacity of approximately 50 MwP, further solidifying its position as a pioneer in the mass transit sector," it said.

The introduction of QR-coded tickets on both paper and mobile platforms earlier this year has been met with enthusiastic responses from passengers. The mobile application-based QR code ticketing option, launched in June, has garnered more than 4.7 lakh downloads, reflecting its growing popularity and convenience. The initiative is in line with the government of India's mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) and will encourage passengers to choose an eco-friendly mode of transport over motorized vehicles, contributing to a cleaner and greener environment, officials said.

"This forward-thinking initiative by DMRC stands as a resounding call to action, urging citizens to make informed choices for sustainable public transportation and embrace the Delhi Metro as a means to actively combat climate change. By displaying emission savings directly on tickets, DMRC is empowering passengers to be conscious contributors to a cleaner, more environmentally-conscious future," it said.