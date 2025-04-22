Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / What did FBI's Kash Patel say on gangster Happy Passia's arrest?

What did FBI's Kash Patel say on gangster Happy Passia's arrest?

Earlier this year, the NIA had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to Happy Passia's arrest, over his suspected involvement in grenade attacks targeting Punjab police stations

Kash Patel

Kash Patel (Photo: PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has pledged that justice will prevail following the arrest of terrorist Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, in the US.
 
Singh was arrested on April 18 in Sacramento by the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations. Singh is accused of masterminding 14 terrorist attacks throughout Punjab.
 
Patel asserted that the FBI would continue finding those who perpetrate violence regardless of their location. "CAPTURED: HARPREET SINGH, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States. @FBISacramento conducted the investigation, coordinating with our partners locally as well as in India," Patel wrote in a post on X on Monday.
 
 
Patel is the first Indian-American to lead the FBI. "Excellent work from all, and justice will be done. The FBI will continue finding those who perpetrate violence no matter where they are," he added.

Why was Harpreet Singh on wanted list
 
Earlier this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) offered a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to Singh’s arrest, due to his suspected role in grenade attacks on several Punjab police stations.
 
In the past seven months, Punjab has witnessed 16 grenade attacks targetting police outposts, religious sites, and homes of high-profile individuals, including BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. Singh has been identified as a key suspect in at least 14 of these cases.
 
Singh, a native of Ajnala tehsil in Amritsar, is absconding in a case connected with the hand grenade attack carried out on a house in Chandigarh.
 
He is also accused of collaborating with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI and Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International. His arrest came after months of investigation by the NIA and Punjab Police. 

Topics : USA FBI crimes Khalistan issue

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

