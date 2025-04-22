Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / MHA downgrades ex-Delhi CM Atishi's security cover from Z to Y category

MHA downgrades ex-Delhi CM Atishi's security cover from Z to Y category

The development comes as a part of routine threat assessments of political leaders on the basis of which they are provided security cover

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Under the ‘Y’ security cover, Atishi will now be guarded by a team of 11-12 personnel, including two commandos from Delhi police. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) has downgraded the security cover of former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi from ‘Z’ to ‘Y’ category, Delhi police sources said Tuesday, as reported by news agency PTI.
 
The development comes as a part of routine threat assessments of political leaders on the basis of which they are provided security cover.
 
In the case of Atishi, the central security agencies concluded that there is no significant threat that warranted the continuation of ‘Z’ category security cover, an official told PTI. The Delhi Police’s security unit also flagged the review of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently under ‘Z-plus’ category cover.
 
 
“Though the ministry initially advised against making any changes to the security arrangements in place for both Kejriwal and Atishi, it later instructed Delhi Police to scale down Atishi’s cover to ‘Y’ category,” the official stated.
 

Also Read

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi alleges CM Rekha Gupta's husband running govt affairs, shares photo

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi HC issues notice on plea challenging Atishi's Kalkaji election win

Delhi Assembly, Rekha Gupta

Delhi govt 'doubles' capex, keeps Rs 5.1K crore for women payouts

Atishi marlena, Atishi

'Delhi govt admitted that no analysis was done to make Budget': LoP Atishi

Atishi marlena, Atishi

'Hope BJP keeps promises in Budget session': Delhi LoP Atishi slams govt

 
Under the ‘Y’ security cover, Atishi will now be guarded by a team of 11-12 personnel, including two commandos from Delhi police. Last month, Delhi Police recommended the withdrawal of ‘Y’ category security cover for former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Ajay Dutt, and former Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, an official said.

Z and Y category security

India’s third-highest level of security protection, the Z category includes 22 personnel, along with commandos and police personnel. It is usually offered to a private individual who pays for the security cover. Meanwhile, Y category cover has eight to 11 security personnel, including commandos, and two personal security officers (PSOs).

More From This Section

CASTE MATTERS

Caste cannot be divided for reservation in education, jobs: Karnataka HC

Mumbai Coastal Road

Nature-based solutions key to climate resilience in coastal cities: Report

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

'Parliament is supreme': VP Dhankhar renews attack on judicial overreach

Omar Abdullah, Omar

CM Omar Abdullah meets flood, landslide-hit victims in J-K's Ramban

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Uphold principles vital for national resurgence: RSS chief to Sangh workers

Topics : Atishi Ministry of Home Affairs MHA Delhi Police BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025TS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon