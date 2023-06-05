close

FinMin, ADB organise workshop on Expected Loss-based Credit Rating System

The workshop was addressed by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, the finance ministry said in a tweet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ADB, GoI sign $300-mn loan to improve primary healthcare in urban areas

Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
The Ministry of Finance and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday organised a workshop on Expected Loss-based Credit Rating Mechanism.

The workshop was addressed by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Around 120 representatives from banks, regulators, project developers, industrial associations, financial institutions and institutional investors participated in this workshop, it added.

Experts from credit rating agencies, the Reserve Bank of India, banks, industry associations and financial institutions deliberated on the array of topics related to EL-based credit rating mechanism and their potential impact on infrastructure projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Finance Ministry Asian Development Bank RBI

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

