BJP to take out Jan Akrosh Yatra against Congress in Jaipur on June 13

The BJP's Rajasthan unit will take out a Jan Aakrosh Yatra here against the Congress government in the state on June 13, a spokesperson of the opposition party said on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, the BJP's state unit president C P Joshi called upon the workers and public representatives of the party to ensure maximum participation in the march.

A meeting was held in the state office of the BJP on Monday to prepare an outline of the programmes to be held in the state for the next one month over the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

During the meeting, the Joshi took feedback from party MLAs and district unit presidents about the preparations for the Jan Aakrosh Yatra.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena also addressed the meeting.

Also Read Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants Jaipur to get India's 2nd largest cricket stadium named after Anil Agarwal Rajasthan govt to move SC against acquittal of 2008 Jaipur blasts accused Jaipur to host mega jewellery show with over 900 stalls from Dec 23-26 Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets NHAI releases first sustainability report on environmental responsibility BJP accuses Kejriwal of 'dishonouring' national anthem, official denies Plastic pollution a global environmental crisis, says NGT Chairperson Crude Oil prices rises by $1 on Saudi plan to extend output cuts from July Sikkim CM Tamang urges people to plant trees, not leave any land barren