BJP to take out Jan Akrosh Yatra against Congress in Jaipur on June 13

The BJP's Rajasthan unit will take out a Jan Aakrosh Yatra here against the Congress government in the state on June 13, a spokesperson of the opposition party said on Monday

Press Trust of India Jaipur
BJP, Congress

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
The BJP's Rajasthan unit will take out a Jan Aakrosh Yatra here against the Congress government in the state on June 13, a spokesperson of the opposition party said on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, the BJP's state unit president C P Joshi called upon the workers and public representatives of the party to ensure maximum participation in the march.

A meeting was held in the state office of the BJP on Monday to prepare an outline of the programmes to be held in the state for the next one month over the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

During the meeting, the Joshi took feedback from party MLAs and district unit presidents about the preparations for the Jan Aakrosh Yatra.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena also addressed the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Congress Jaipur rajasthan

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

