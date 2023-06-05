BJP to take out Jan Akrosh Yatra against Congress in Jaipur on June 13

The BJP's Rajasthan unit will take out a Jan Aakrosh Yatra here against the Congress government in the state on June 13, a spokesperson of the opposition party said on Monday.
According to the spokesperson, the BJP's state unit president C P Joshi called upon the workers and public representatives of the party to ensure maximum participation in the march.
A meeting was held in the state office of the BJP on Monday to prepare an outline of the programmes to be held in the state for the next one month over the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.
During the meeting, the Joshi took feedback from party MLAs and district unit presidents about the preparations for the Jan Aakrosh Yatra.
Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena also addressed the meeting.
Also Read
Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants
Jaipur to get India's 2nd largest cricket stadium named after Anil Agarwal
Rajasthan govt to move SC against acquittal of 2008 Jaipur blasts accused
Jaipur to host mega jewellery show with over 900 stalls from Dec 23-26
Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets
NHAI releases first sustainability report on environmental responsibility
BJP accuses Kejriwal of 'dishonouring' national anthem, official denies
Plastic pollution a global environmental crisis, says NGT Chairperson
Crude Oil prices rises by $1 on Saudi plan to extend output cuts from July
Sikkim CM Tamang urges people to plant trees, not leave any land barren
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)