close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fire breaks out again at Kerala's Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant

Fire broke out again at Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant on Sunday, barely a couple of weeks after a devastating blaze lasted at the site for days before being extinguished

Press Trust of India Kochi
Fire

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 8:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fire broke out again at Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant on Sunday, barely a couple of weeks after a devastating blaze lasted at the site for days before being extinguished.

Police said eight fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire which was detected at one of the sectors inside the plant.

Brahmapuram plant was in news when a massive fire had broken out there on March 2 and thereafter, the air quality in the port city of Kochi and neighbouring municipalities and gram panchayats had worsened as they were engulfed in the dense smoke billowing from the garbage dump.

"A few fire tenders were already present at the plant to monitor the situation. Senior fire force officials, revenue department and city corporation officials are currently there," District Collector N S K Umesh told the media.

A police officer said it's a minor incident and fire tenders are dousing it.

Meanwhile, State LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told the media that the fire situation was under control.

Also Read

Kerala govt to install air quality monitoring devices at hospitals in Kochi

Fire fighters continue battling fire at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi

Plastic not to be dumped at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi: Kerala govt

Kochi chokes on pollution as fumes from waste plant fire continues

Fire at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi set deliberately: UDF in assembly

PM Modi lauds Isro's LVM3 injecting 36 satellites into intended orbits

BJP giving OBC colour to Rahul's remark to hide theft: Digvijaya Singh

Assam CM Sarma inaugurates, lays foundation for Rs 545-crore projects

Previously neglected areas now role models for country, says Jitendra Singh

Railways to operate Vande Bharat Metro from Jammu to Srinagar: Vaishnaw

"We had anticipated this and precautions were in place. There is nothing to worry about like the last one," he said.

Smoke continued to rise in the waste plant, according to certain media reports.

Topics : Kerala | fire

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon