Assam CM Sarma inaugurates, lays foundation for Rs 545-crore projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid the foundation for Rs 545 crore-worth projects related to connectivity, healthcare and higher education at Rangia in Kamrup district

Press Trust of India Rangia (Assam)
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation for Rs 545 crore-worth projects related to connectivity, healthcare and higher education at Rangia in Kamrup district.

Reiterating his government's commitment to develop world-class infrastructure in the state, he directed officials to ensure timely completion of all projects.

"As we observe 'A Day dedicated to Development', I inaugurated & laid the foundation for 23 projects worth Rs 545 cr at Rangia today," Sarma tweeted.

"I have directed officials to ensure timely execution so these initiatives bear the fruits of development & prosperity for people of Assam," he added.

Sarma said he started the day's programme by inaugurating a four-lane link road that will connect Rangia to National Highway 31.

He said the government is committed to invest over Rs 10,000 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal to create world-class infrastructure in Assam.

Inaugurating a 47-bed ICU at Rangiya Model Hospital, Sarma said, "Assam is witnessing a silent revolution in healthcare. We are determined to bring quality healthcare infrastructure closer to our towns and villages."

Underlining health and education as "front wheels of Assam's developmental journey", he also inaugurated a post-graduation block at Rangiya College, thereby upgrading it to a PG institution.

With this, fewer students will have to leave home for studies, the CM added.

Topics : Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

