Fire breaks out in Wadala building in Mumbai; no report of injuries

A fire broke out in a 38-storey building in Wadala in Mumbai at around 11pm on Friday, though there are no reports of anyone getting injured or being trapped, an official said

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 12:15 AM IST

A fire broke out in a 38-storey building in Wadala in Mumbai at around 11pm on Friday, though there are no reports of anyone getting injured or being trapped, an official said.
He said eight fire engines have sent to douse the blaze on the 26th and 27th floors of Dosti Ambrosia building near Wadala bus depot in Antop Hill. "As per preliminary information, no one has been hurt in the incident. Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, BEST, police, 108 ambulance service and civic staff are at the site for the dousing operation," the official informed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 12:15 AM IST

