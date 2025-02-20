Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / FIRs registered over sharing fake Kumbh video from Pakistan, says DIG

FIRs registered over sharing fake Kumbh video from Pakistan, says DIG

FIRs have been registered against social media handles for posting a video from Pakistan claiming it to be of the Kumbh area

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Devotees gather at the Sangam for the 'Maghi Purnima' sacred bath during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Police registered FIRs against social media handles for posting a fake video about the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj from Pakistan, Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna said.

"FIRs have been registered against social media handles for posting a video from Pakistan claiming it to be of the Kumbh area... FIR has also been registered for misuse of the videos of women taking a dip...," Krishna told ANI.

Sharing details about the number of devotees took holy dip in Triveni Sangam, he said, "Around 1.10 crore people have taken a holy dip till this evening. Today's bath was completed peacefully; no untoward incident took place anywhere."

 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, emphasized the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and condemned the spread of misinformation against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, and India.

"While we are participating in the discussion here, more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj... When we make baseless allegations or spread fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people," he said.

Also Read

Maha Kumbh, maha kumbh mela

Centre plans more airfare oversight as Maha Kumbh Mela costs stoke ire

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

101 social media accounts face action for misinformation on Maha Kumbh

Delhi HC

'Why sell excess tickets'? Delhi HC asks authorities over deadly stampede

Traffic, Prayagraj Traffic

Students ferry pilgrims on 2Ws, earning up to Rs 5,000 per day at Kumbh

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Yogi Adityanath defends Maha Kumbh, slams opposition for criticism

The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 550 million devotees taking the holy dip until February 18, officials said on Tuesday.

According to official data from February 18, 2025, till 8 PM, more than 12.6 million devotees participated in the grand religious event, marking yet another significant milestone in the 45-day-long spiritual congregation.

The Mahakumbh has witnessed a record-breaking massive turnout this time, and it is set to conclude on February 26. Many more are expected to visit and take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Ayodhya as pilgrims, after taking a holy dip in Prayagraj are arriving at the temples for darshan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Light rain, winds bring temperature drop across Delhi, Northern India

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Light rain improves Delhi's air quality, AQI remains in 'moderate' category

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha

KIIT suicide row: Odisha govt sets up 24/7 help desk for students' safety

MK Stalin, Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu linguistic minorities forum urges CM Stalin to implement NEP

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain February 11, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Vijay Mallya's appeal to overturn bankruptcy order return to London HC

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh Uttar Pradesh Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRekha Gupta Delhi New CMMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon