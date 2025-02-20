Temperature falls across Delhi, northern India after light rain, winds

Delhi woke up to light rain on Thursday morning. The rains were accompanied by strong winds, bringing a noticeable drop in the temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky and light rain for the day ahead.
According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 25 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts
a cloudy sky with light rain and drizzle later in the day. The relative humidity is 72 per cent and the wind speed is 72 km/h.
Western disturbances bring rains
An active Western Disturbance over northern Pakistan is causing rain across Delhi and Northern India. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are also expected across Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh.
IMD has predicted snow, rainfall, and thunderstorms across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad regions. Northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to receive significant rainfall between February 17 and 23, according to the IMD.
Delhi's AQI update
The air quality in Delhi improved slightly as Delhi witnessed light rain on Thursday. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index
(AQI) at 7 am was 167, with air quality remaining in the 'moderate' category.
On February 19, the AQI touched 180 in the national capital. The air quality in Delhi has improved over the past few days. Rain is further expected to bring relief to the residents. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicts 'moderate' air quality from 20–21 February, with AQI levels expected to range from 'poor' to 'moderate' over the next six days.
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Friday, Delhi is expected to experience warm weather, with misty morning. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to provide relief from recent cold conditions.