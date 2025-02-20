Light rain improves Delhi's air quality, AQI remains in 'moderate' category

The air quality in Delhi improved slightly as Delhi woke up to light rain on Thursday morning. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI)
at 7 am was 167, with air quality remaining in the 'moderate' category.
On February 19, the AQI touched 180 in the national capital. The air quality in Delhi has improved over the past few days. Rain is further expected to bring relief to the residents. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicts 'moderate' air quality from 20–21 February, with AQI levels expected to range from 'poor' to 'moderate' over the next six days.
AQI across Delhi-NCR
According to the city's 24-hour average, the AQI in Gurugram was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 181, while Ghaziabad and Noida recorded 115 and 106, respectively, also in the moderate category.
AQI categories
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) classifies the Air Quality Index into the following categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already issued warnings regarding prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution, as it can cause severe respiratory illnesses.
Anti-pollution measures in place
Measures under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap)
remain in effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III measures under the revised Grap on February 3 after air quality improved.
Reasons for the decline in air quality
Unfavourable weather, including a partly cloudy sky and low wind speed, has worsened air quality in Delhi. Changes in mixing height and poor pollutant dispersion have also contributed significantly to the air pollution.
Delhi weather update
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy sky with light rain for today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 25 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 72 per cent and the wind speed is 72 km/h.