First climate development financial institution runs into FinMin roadblock

The plan to have the country’s first climate-development financial institution (DFI) has hit a regulatory hurdle with the Union Ministry of Finance turning down the proposal of power sector lenders PFC Ltd and REC Ltd to be designated as such.
The finance ministry, however, has told the two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) various dispensations under the existing DFI regime can be made available to them for routing global climate funding.
Last year, in September, the Union power ministry had pitched the proposals of PFC (earlier Power Finance Corporation) and REC (earlier Rural Electrification Corporation) to get DFI status, this paper had reported.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or