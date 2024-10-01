Business Standard
Home / India News / Fixing minor issues faced by farmers can raise income by 20%: Chouhan

Fixing minor issues faced by farmers can raise income by 20%: Chouhan

In the meeting, BKU representatives raised concerns about contaminated factory water

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan has committed to meeting farmers and agricultural organization representatives every Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said addressing seemingly minor issues faced by farmers could increase their income by up to 20 per cent.

Meeting members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Independent) as part of his 'direct dialogue' (seedha samvad) initiative launched on September 24, Chouhan discussed various challenges affecting the agricultural sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Asserting that the service of farmers is the worship of God, Chouhan said: "....These problems may seem small, but solving them can increase farmers' income by 10 to 20 per cent."

In the meeting, BKU representatives raised concerns about contaminated factory water and ways to replace burnt transformers in short time, an official statement said.

 

Discussion covered reducing crop costs, ensuring fair prices, and preventing waterlogging. Besides, use of excessive pesticide, its impact on health, and access to government schemes like PM Fasal Bima Yojana were discussed.

Quality seeds and pesticides were provided to farmers. The minister assured them that state-specific issues would be forwarded to respective governments, the statement added.

Chouhan has committed to meeting farmers and agricultural organization representatives every Tuesday to address sector-specific challenges.

The dialogue initiative aims to create a direct channel between the ministry and farming communities to expedite problem-solving and enhance agricultural productivity.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Will find solutions to farmers' problems through dialogue: Shivraj Singh

Agri Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an exhibition during ICAR Foundation and Technology Day in New Delhi on Tuesday

Develop high-yielding oilseeds and pulses to cut imports: Chouhan

Shivraj singh chouhan

Shivraj Chouhan set for Delhi journey after PM hints at bigger role

IPO

Varindera Constructions files draft papers to secure Rs 1,200-cr via IPO

UPI

UPI crosses 500 million daily transactions; value falls flat in September

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chauhan Agriculture farmers issues farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon