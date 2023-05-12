For Santiniketan, Unesco World Heritage status has been a decade-long wait

The International Council on Monuments and Sites, a Unesco advisory body, has recommended that Santiniketan be included in the list of World Heritage Sites. It’s now for committee members of different countries to accept the recommendation at a meeting to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in September.
The idea of Santiniketan as a world heritage site has been in the making for more than a decade. The nomination dossier was first prepared in 2009 by conservation architects Abha Narain Lambah and Manish Chakraborty for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). But there were issues. In 2021, the ASI appointed Lambah to prepare and update the dossier.
The big challenge for Santiniketan was that the narrative spontaneously veers towards Rabindranath Tagore, whose vision was what turned it into a hub of creativity. The world heritage site status, however, has a defined set of criteria, which is not about personalities and intangibles.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or