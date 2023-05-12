For Santiniketan, Unesco World Heritage status has been a decade-long wait

The big challenge for Santiniketan was that the narrative spontaneously veers towards Rabindranath Tagore, whose vision was what turned it into a hub of creativity. The world heritage site status, however, has a defined set of criteria, which is not about personalities and intangibles.

The idea of Santiniketan as a world heritage site has been in the making for more than a decade. The nomination dossier was first prepared in 2009 by conservation architects Abha Narain Lambah and Manish Chakraborty for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). But there were issues. In 2021, the ASI appointed Lambah to prepare and update the dossier.