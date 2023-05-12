close

For Santiniketan, Unesco World Heritage status has been a decade-long wait

The narrative tends to veer towards Tagore and intangible wealth, while the criteria focuses on tangible elements

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Santiniketan
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
The International Council on Monuments and Sites, a Unesco advisory body, has recommended that Santiniketan be included in the list of World Heritage Sites. It’s now for committee members of different countries to accept the recommendation at a meeting to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in September.
The idea of Santiniketan as a world heritage site has been in the making for more than a decade. The nomination dossier was first prepared in 2009 by conservation architects Abha Narain Lambah and Manish Chakraborty for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). But there were issues. In 2021, the ASI appointed Lambah to prepare and update the dossier.
The big challenge for Santiniketan was that the narrative spontaneously veers towards Rabindranath Tagore, whose vision was what turned it into a hub of creativity. The world heritage site status, however, has a defined set of criteria, which is not about personalities and intangibles.
Topics : UNESCO Monuments Santiniketan world heritage site

First Published: May 12 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

