'Forces' trying to disintegrate Manipur, people should stay united: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that all sections of society must stay united to find a solution to the present situation in the state.

Addressing a function here, he said there were "forces" trying to disintegrate the state, but the people should remain united.

"Let political differences remain political, but when the issue at hand is national or state unity, all differences should be dismissed," Singh said.

"This is not the time for bickering among ourselves," he said, adding that his government welcomes all constructive criticisms, advices and suggestions.

Singh said that his government cannot allow any threat to the unity of the state or disintegration of the about 34 communities living here.

Accusing the state government and the Centre of failing to tackle the ethnic violence that has been ravaging the state since May, Kuki-Zo groups of Manipur have been demanding a separate administration for the tribal areas.

More than 180 people have been killed since the violence broke out in May after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Also Read Manipur peace panel: Kukis may not attend meetings; Meiteis welcome move 'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here Manipur HC orders status quo on mass burial site; 17 injured in violence Imperative to amplify justice needs of under-represented: CJI Chandrachud MCD sterilises over 29,000 stray dogs, asks public to register pets 2-day Punjab Assembly session begins tomorrow, likely to be a stormy affair EC must have power to derecognise political parties for violations, SC told Rain lashes Delhi as IMD predicts thunderstorms, showers in parts of NCR