Freebies ahead of polls: SC seeks responses from MP, Rajasthan govts

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments on a PIL alleging distribution of freebies to voters ahead of assembly polls in both states.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued notices to the Centre, the Election Commission and the Reserve Bank of India on the PIL, which also alleged that taxpayers' monies are misused by the two state governments to lure voters.

There can be nothing more atrocious than the government distributing cash before the polls. This is happening every time and the burden is on the taxpayers ultimately, the lawyer representing the petitioner said.

Issue notice. Returnable in four weeks, the bench said.

The court took note of the PIL filed by Bhattulal Jain and ordered that it be tagged with a pending plea on the issue.

Also Read AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15 Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress? Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states? Russian President Putin praises India as 'giant,' backs permanent UN seat Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here SC appoints sign-language interpreter to help hearing-impaired persons Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off