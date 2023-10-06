close
Sensex (0.34%)
65857.19 + 225.62
Nifty (0.39%)
19621.90 + 76.15
Nifty Midcap (0.38%)
40198.40 + 152.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.32%)
5911.05 + 18.60
Nifty Bank (0.17%)
44289.95 + 76.60
Heatmap

Russian President Putin praises India as 'giant,' backs permanent UN seat

Putin's comments come as the war in Ukraine remains stalemated and the Russian leader casts the conflict as a struggle against Western hegemony and dominance

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin (Photo: AP)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Anup Roy

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin heaped praise on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and backed India’s inclusion in a reformed United Nations Security Council, in a grievance-filled speech at an annual discussion forum. 
 
Putin’s comments come as the war in Ukraine remains stalemated and the Russian leader casts the conflict as a struggle against Western hegemony and dominance. 

International laws must be amended in line with the “requirements and demands of today and in accordance with the changes in the situation in the world,” Putin said, adding that he believes countries like Brazil, India and South Africa deserve greater representation at the UN.  

With a population of 1.5 billion people, and strong economic growth, India “is a giant in the world,” Putin said, adding India’s high-tech exports are growing exponentially, and the country is getting stronger each year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin also said that the West was “flirting” with India and trying to draw it into its orbit but praised the Modi government for continuing to act independently. 

Also Read

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Why is the world discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's health?

Putin blasts Wagner traitors in speech as Prigozhin defends revolt

India, Brazil, South Africa seek result oriented process for UNSC reforms

No way Putin will be arrested if he attends Rio G20 meet: Brazil Prez

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

SC appoints sign-language interpreter to help hearing-impaired persons

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Maharashtra CM to attend review meet on Naxal terror to be chaired by Shah

Newsclick row: Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against arrest of founder, HRD


India and Russia maintain close ties despite pressure from the West. India continues to buy record quantities of Russian oil, at steep discounts and has long relied on Russian weapons for its military. India has abstained from all UN General Assembly votes denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

India has lobbied for a permanent seat in the UNSC for decades. Russia’s diplomatic ally China is strongly opposed to the proposal. The UNSC has five permanent members —  China, France, the Russian Federation, the UK and the US, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. 

India’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council ended in 2022. 


Topics : Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi Russia India unsc

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED Playing 11Latest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchCricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon