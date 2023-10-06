Russian President Putin praises India as 'giant,' backs permanent UN seat

By Anup Roy

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin heaped praise on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and backed India’s inclusion in a reformed United Nations Security Council, in a grievance-filled speech at an annual discussion forum.



Putin’s comments come as the war in Ukraine remains stalemated and the Russian leader casts the conflict as a struggle against Western hegemony and dominance.

International laws must be amended in line with the “requirements and demands of today and in accordance with the changes in the situation in the world,” Putin said, adding that he believes countries like Brazil, India and South Africa deserve greater representation at the UN.

With a population of 1.5 billion people, and strong economic growth, India “is a giant in the world,” Putin said, adding India’s high-tech exports are growing exponentially, and the country is getting stronger each year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin also said that the West was “flirting” with India and trying to draw it into its orbit but praised the Modi government for continuing to act independently.

Also Read Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin Why is the world discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's health? Putin blasts Wagner traitors in speech as Prigozhin defends revolt India, Brazil, South Africa seek result oriented process for UNSC reforms No way Putin will be arrested if he attends Rio G20 meet: Brazil Prez Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here SC appoints sign-language interpreter to help hearing-impaired persons Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off Maharashtra CM to attend review meet on Naxal terror to be chaired by Shah Newsclick row: Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against arrest of founder, HRD

India and Russia maintain close ties despite pressure from the West. India continues to buy record quantities of Russian oil, at steep discounts and has long relied on Russian weapons for its military. India has abstained from all UN General Assembly votes denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

India has lobbied for a permanent seat in the UNSC for decades. Russia’s diplomatic ally China is strongly opposed to the proposal. The UNSC has five permanent members — China, France, the Russian Federation, the UK and the US, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

India’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council ended in 2022.