Why SC's height-based definition of Aravallis triggering protests

The Aravalli hills, one of the world’s oldest mountain ranges, have returned to the spotlight following a recent Supreme Court order on how the range should be defined.

Acting on the recommendations of a Centre-appointed expert committee, the SC accepted a uniform, height-based definition of the Aravallis: An Aravalli is any landform rising at least 100 meters above surrounding terrain and an Aravalli range consists of two or more such hills within 500 meters from each other.

This has triggered concerns that large stretches of low-lying hills and ridges could fall outside regulatory protection. Over the past week, environmental groups