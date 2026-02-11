Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SA vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

The Proteas enter the fixture in high spirits after a commanding 57-run win over Canada in their campaign opener

South Africa vs Afghanistan broadcasting details

South Africa vs Afghanistan broadcasting details

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

South Africa and Afghanistan lock horns in Match 13 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, with both sides eyeing an important group-stage win.
 
The Proteas enter the fixture in high spirits after a commanding 57-run win over Canada in their campaign opener. Led by Aiden Markram, South Africa looked sharp and well-balanced in their opening outing, executing their plans efficiently with bat and ball. With most of their group-stage matches scheduled in India, the Proteas will be keen to capitalise on their growing understanding of local conditions, especially on a surface that can assist fast bowlers under lights.
 
 
Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be determined to respond after a disappointing start to their campaign. They suffered a five-wicket loss to New Zealand despite getting off to a strong position, with Tim Seifert’s unbeaten 65 turning the game decisively in the Black Caps’ favour. Afghanistan will be aiming for greater consistency across all departments as they look to push South Africa and keep their tournament hopes alive.  Check all the live updates of South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today's match live streaming and telecast details

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 11.
 
What will be the venue for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
What time will the toss for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

