SA vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

South Africa and Afghanistan lock horns in Match 13 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, with both sides eyeing an important group-stage win.

The Proteas enter the fixture in high spirits after a commanding 57-run win over Canada in their campaign opener. Led by Aiden Markram, South Africa looked sharp and well-balanced in their opening outing, executing their plans efficiently with bat and ball. With most of their group-stage matches scheduled in India, the Proteas will be keen to capitalise on their growing understanding of local conditions, especially on a surface that can assist fast bowlers under lights.

Check all the live updates of South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be determined to respond after a disappointing start to their campaign. They suffered a five-wicket loss to New Zealand despite getting off to a strong position, with Tim Seifert’s unbeaten 65 turning the game decisively in the Black Caps’ favour. Afghanistan will be aiming for greater consistency across all departments as they look to push South Africa and keep their tournament hopes alive.

But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 11.

What will be the venue for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.

What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.